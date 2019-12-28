 Skip to main content

Canada’s Alexis Lafreniere leaves game against Russia with lower-body injury at WJHC

Ostrava, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Canada's Alexis Lafreniere celebrates after scoring his sides fifth goal during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds match between Canada and the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

The Associated Press

Team Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere needed to be helped off the ice today during the second period of Canada’s game against Russia at the world junior hockey championship.

With the Canadians trailing 3-0, the 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., caught his leg in the pads of Russia goaltender Amir Miftakhov as he skated across the crease at the 18:24 mark of the second.

It appeared as if Lafreniere’s left knee was twisted on the play, and he seemed in significant pain after the collision.

Lafreniere, a potential No. 1 pick in next summer’s 2020 NHL draft, didn’t put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by teammates.

The Quebec native has 23 goals and 70 points in 32 games with QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic this season.

He also scored a team-high four points during Canada’s opening 6-4 victory over the Americans on Boxing Day at this year’s world juniors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2019.

