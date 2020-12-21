 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canada’s preparation for world junior hockey championship continues to fluctuate

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Team Canada celebrates after defeating the Czech Republic to finish first in their group at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Dec. 31, 2019 in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

A Canadian team already short on game reps ahead of the world junior men’s hockey championship in Edmonton must recalibrate yet again with the cancellation of one of its two pre-tournament games.

Wednesday’s exhibition game against Russia is the only time Canada, limited to intrasquad games so far, will play against anyone other than themselves before the host country’s Boxing Day opener against Germany.

Canada’s pre-tournament game Monday against Sweden at Rogers Place came off the schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

Coming out of a mandatory four-day quarantine for all countries upon arrival in Canada, two Swedish staff members had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Both of Sweden’s pre-tournament games were cancelled. Quarantine for a portion of that team was extended to Monday.

The majority of the German team remains in isolation until Thursday. Germany’s pre-tournament games were also called off because eight players tested positive.

So Canada is certainly not the only country in the 10-team tournament Dec. 25 to Jan. 5 with preparation that’s been fits and starts.

In the interests of defending the gold medal, Canada’s dearth of real games is no small matter when the players’ seasons, or lack thereof, and an abbreviated selection camp are also taken into account.

Canada’s players were confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days in the middle of selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., because two tested positive for the virus.

Four exhibition games against university-team players were cancelled. Two intrasquad matches before quarantine and another two after is the sum total of Canada’s game action to date.

Story continues below advertisement

Facing a real foe forges on-ice chemistry and nails down which defensive pairings and line combinations work well together.

“Our practices have been great, but nothing can replace a game,” Canadian assistant coach Michael Dyck acknowledged.

“There’s situations in a game that you’re only going to see in games and not in practices. We try to simulate as much as we can, but we certainly miss playing games.”

Canada’s coaching staff will also have less goaltending data that selection-camp and pre-tournament games normally provide in terms of who should be the tournament starter.

That’s of particular importance for the host country in the 2021 under-20 men’s championship because Taylor Gauthier, Devon Levi and Dyland Garand haven’t played in the tournament previously.

Going further back, 20 of Canada’s 25 players haven’t played a real game in months.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the Ontario and Western major junior leagues postponed the start of their 2020-21 seasons until 2021 because of the pandemic.

“You just want to get back to playing games (when) you’ve been off for so long, I think eight months or so,” said forward Connor McMichael of Ajax, Ont.

“So we’re looking forward to playing a game, but we knew there could be difficulties coming into this.

“You’ve just got to deal with what’s put in front of you. We’re just focused on Wednesday now and we’re excited.”

Depending on the COVID-19 situation and restrictions in their respective countries, the number of games players from other countries have under their belts this season varies greatly.

Russian defenceman Semyon Chistyakov, for example, has played 28 KHL games with Omsk.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada gets its first real measure of itself Wednesday against the Russians before opening the tournament against a German opponent that might also consider itself a bit of a mystery.

“There’s been a lot of adjustments we’ve had to make since we started this journey,” Dyck said.

“I really like the way we’ve handled it. Even without playing a game, we’re going to get stronger and we’re going to get tighter as a group. I really like the way the guys have handled the instability up to this point.”

A practice instead of a game Monday is preferable to more time holed up in hotel rooms. Canada must make the most of ice time it gets ahead of the tournament, Dyck said.

“What’s in our control is our level of preparation, work ethic and intensity,” he said. “That goes not only for the players, but for the coaching staff as well.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies