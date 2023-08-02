Canadian team captain Berkly Catton scored twice in a 5-0 blanking of Switzerland at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Wednesday.

Canada’s under-18 men’s hockey team finished 2-1 in Group B and secured a bye to Friday’s semifinals.

The Canadians needed to beat the Swiss by at least three goals to finish first in the group and get the bye, and did so.

“Our players showed the resiliency to do what we do the Canadian way, assistant coach Kris Mallette. “We played a game knowing what was on the line and our guys rose to the occasion.

“If we play a certain way, I think we have got a really good chance at success.”

The defending champions opened with a 9-5 loss to Finland before beating host Slovakia 14-4.

Wednesday’s win was Canada’s third game in as many days. Catton scored twice in a second straight game.

Cole Beaudoin had a goal and an assist Wednesday for Canada. Roger McQueen and Malcom Masse also scored.

“We played really well together offensively and defensively,” Beaudoin said. “We were able to lock down defensively and then create chances in the offensive zone.

“I am super pumped to be on this team and just want to keep this rolling.”

Canadian goalie Carter George turned away 12 shots for the shutout.

Carson Wetsch drew a penalty shot for Canada in the third period.

He was stopped by Swiss goalie Christian Kirsch, who made 27 saves in the game.

In other games Wednesday, the United States beat Germany 8-1 in Group A.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup has been held annually since 1991 under different names.

It isn’t sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation, which holds its world under-18 men’s championship in April.

The world tournament conflicting with the Canadian Hockey League playoffs impacts the roster Canada sends to it.