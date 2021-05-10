Canadian-based NHLers ‘jealous’ of relaxed COVID-19 protocols in U.S.

Winnipeg Jets winger Andrew Copp is envious.

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie, meanwhile, described the situation as “awesome” for the teams in question.

And Toronto Maple goalie Jack Campbell is simply glad to see life shifting back to normal – just not for NHL players in Canada, although the Leafs got the jab on Sunday.

The league eased some of its tight COVID-19 health and safety protocols over the weekend for teams that have been fully vaccinated. But because of the decidedly slower rollout to get shots in arms north of the border, Canadian franchises won’t be enjoying the same freedoms as some of their U.S.-based counterparts any time soon.

“Very jealous,” said Copp, who was born and raised in Michigan. “If you look at my social media, Instagram and Twitter, I see my family and my friends living a normal life right now. Very jealous of that.”

Barrie said even though teams in Canada are still bound by the same directives they’ve been adhering to since training camp – daily testing, physical distancing and limited contact with teammates outside the rink – that were beefed up further amid a rash of coronavirus outbreaks in February, the league’s move is a good sign.

“There’s a lot of teams down there that are vaccinated,” he said. “We’ve been in these protocols for a long time, so if it’s safe and everyone’s able to do it, then absolutely it’s an exciting time to be able to get back out there and support some businesses and try to get this thing back on track.”

The relaxing of NHL protocols announced Saturday takes effect once 85 per cent or more of a team’s travelling party has been fully vaccinated. The changes include loosened restrictions on indoor and outdoor dining, testing frequency, mask-wearing and quarantine requirements.

“It’s nice to see them doing some normal things,” said Campbell, who’s also from Michigan. “Whatever we’re able to do, we’re fortunate to have a great group. We have a lot of fun. We’ve done things the right way all season, but we still have fun in the right circumstances.

“Just fortunate to be healthy.”

Toronto’s top doctor, Medical Officer of Health Eileen de Villa, said the Leafs were eligible to get the vaccine under provincial rules, without stating the specific eligibility criteria. And she noted the additional risk they bear both because their work takes them to various cities and they play a contact sport.

“There is some work related travel that is part of their future and … given the nature of the work, and given the nature of their exposure to other individuals, there’s certainly risk,” de Villa said.

“The nature of their work is such that they’re up close and very in the personal space, if you will, of lots of other people. I would further point out that within the realm of professional hockey and some of the minor leagues as well there have been challenges with respect to COVID-19 outbreaks, and that’s certainly not the kind of thing that you would want to see amongst this group.”

Only teams that have had a second dose will be deemed fully vaccinated in the eyes of the NHL, so players in Canada, where daily life remains far from normal due to wide-ranging restrictions, are still a long way from meeting for meals at restaurants or hanging out inside each other’s houses.

But despite the protocols remaining the same in the Canadian-based North Division – a one-time-only circuit created because of pandemic-related border restrictions – Montreal winger Paul Byron doesn’t take issue with U.S. teams having more freedoms with the playoffs just over the horizon.

“The rules are different, the government rules are different,” said Byron, the Canadiens’ NHL Players’ Association representative. “Life is just different for us. I don’t think it’s an unfair advantage or anything like that, it just is what it is.

“You’ve got to make the most of it.”

Paul Wilson, the senior vice-president of public affairs and communications for the Canadiens, said their players will be vaccinated on Thursday and Friday. (Quebec has lowered the age limit for the jab.) The vaccines will take place at one of three clinics the organization has opened in conjunction with Bell, National Bank, Couche-Tard and Metro, at the Bell Centre downtown, Place Bell in Laval and Complexe Bell in Brossard.

Wilson said the clinics were opened “to facilitate the vaccination of the five companies’ 50,000 employees and their families in those areas, hence helping in the global vaccination effort. We will vaccinate in two days in order to respect the government’s targeted age requirements periods.”

In Calgary, Peter Hanlon, the vice-president of communications for the Flames, said players have been made aware of Alberta’s provincial guidelines and have been given assistance in scheduling appointments online. He says the organization has recommended that the players get vaccines but that it is up to them to do so.

A Canucks spokesman said there is no group vaccination planned for the team. However, players can now register individual to get one. Provincial health authorities have qualified players and staff in the traveling party for registration due to the number of positive cases that recently affected the team.

A Winnipeg Jets spokesman said some members of its team and staff have already been vaccinated as allowed by provincial regulations in Manitoba pertaining to age and community hotspots. 18 and older, depending on occupation and other factors.

Under the NHL’s new regulations, fully vaccinated individuals can dine outdoors or inside – in a private area with masked servers – visit a teammate or coach’s hotel room, play golf and have other social gatherings without masking or distancing requirements. Team staff also won’t have to quarantine for potential exposure or be subject to testing on off days.

Winnipeg head coach Paul Maurice added it would be pointless for players and coaches in the United States to continue with protocols like masking for no reason.

“In a perfect world we’d all be on the same circumstances,” he said.

Roughly one-third of Americans have been fully vaccinated compared to about three per cent in Canada.

The NHL was the last of the major four North American pro sports leagues to announce relaxed virus protocols for teams based on individual vaccination levels.

“I’m happy for the teams down south,” Copp said. “It’s been tough.”

The Canadian Press

With reports from Marty Klinkenberg and Oliver Moore