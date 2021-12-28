Canada's Justin Sourdif, right, and Russia's Pavel Tyutnev battle for the puck during a pre-tournament game at the World Junior Hockey Championship, in Edmonton, on Dec. 23.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Canadian forward Justin Sourdif was suspended one game Tuesday at the world junior men’s hockey championship because of an illegal check.

Sourdif of Richmond, B.C., served the suspension Tuesday when Canada faced Austria in a Pool A game in Edmonton.

The Vancouver Giants forward drove his shoulder into the head of Czech defenceman Jiri Tichacek in the third period of Canada’s 6-3 win over Czechia to open the tournament Sunday.

Sourdif was given a minor penalty for interference.

“The disciplinary panel determined that because Sourdif directed his left shoulder into the head of Tichacek when Tichacek was unable to anticipate impending contact, and because Sourdif’s actions resulted in a forceful contact with Tichacek’s head or neck area, Sourdif recklessly endangered Tichacek,” the International Ice Hockey Federation said Tuesday in a statement.

“The disciplinary panel is of the opinion that the check was delivered late, meaning Sourdif initiated contact well after Tichacek released the puck from his possession and therefore had sufficient time to alter his trajectory beforehand.”

Sourdif can return to Canada’s lineup for Wednesday’s game against Germany. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.