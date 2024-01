Open this photo in gallery: Canada celebrates after a first period goal against Finland during bronze medal game action at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 Women's World Championship on Jan. 14, in Zug, Switzerland.Andre Ringuette/The Canadian Press

Chloe Primerano scored twice and added an assist to lead Canada to an 8-1 victory over Finland on Sunday in the bronze-medal game at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.

Caitlin Kraemer and Abby Stonehouse also scored two goals apiece for the Canadians, who outshot Finland 52-12.

Mackenzie Alexander and Maxine Cimoroni had the other goals. Emma Ekoluoma scored for Finland.

Primerano, who finished with 16 points (8-8), set a new single-tournament points record by a defender. She recorded the second-highest points total overall in tournament history, finishing three points behind the all-time mark of 19 set by American Amanda Kessel in 2009.

The United States was scheduled to play Czechia for gold later in the day.

Canada won gold at the last two editions of the tournament. Finland also settled for a fourth-place finish last year.