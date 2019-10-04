 Skip to main content

Hockey Canadian volleyball team falls to Iran in four sets

Canadian volleyball team falls to Iran in four sets

NAGANO, Japan
The Canadian Press
Sharone Vernon-Evans (left) led Canada with a match-high 24 points in a 3-1 loss to Iran at the FIVB World Cup on Oct. 3, 2019.

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Canada’s men’s volleyball team remained winless through round-robin play at the FIVB World Cup after a 3-1 loss to Iran on Friday.

No. 8 Iran won the match 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19.

Aliasghar Mojarad led a balanced Iran offence with 15 points. Amirhossein Esfandiar had 14 while Masoud Gholami added 13.

Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with a match-high 24 points.

Canada, which finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015, began the tournament with losses to Brazil and Russia.

The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days. The Canadians play Egypt next.

Cannabis pro newsletter