Canadian volleyball team falls to Iran in four sets

Canada’s men’s volleyball team remained winless through round-robin play at the FIVB World Cup after a 3-1 loss to Iran on Friday.
No. 8 Iran won the match 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 25-19.
Aliasghar Mojarad led a balanced Iran offence with 15 points. Amirhossein Esfandiar had 14 while Masoud Gholami added 13.
Sharone Vernon-Evans led Canada with a match-high 24 points.
Canada, which finished seventh at the last World Cup in 2015, began the tournament with losses to Brazil and Russia.
The 12 participating teams compete in a single round-robin competition over 11 match days. The Canadians play Egypt next.