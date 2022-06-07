A day after being frustrated by Finland, Canada bounced back Tuesday with a strong team effort to defeat Sweden 3-1 at the U18 Women’s World Hockey Championship in Madison, Wis.

Feeling dejected after outshooting Finland 40-17 but losing 2-0 on Monday, Canada had more finish around the net in registering an important victory to improve to 1-1 in the Group A pool.

Forward Rhea Hicks paced Canada with two goals, while Reichen Kirchmair chipped in with a single.

Tuva Kandell scored for Sweden, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 entering the final frame. Sweden lost 6-1 to the U.S. on Monday and are now 0-2 in the Group A pool.

Mari Pieterson was in net for Canada and she made19 stops. Sweden goalie Lisa Jonsson made37 saves.

Canada plays the U.S. on Thursday.