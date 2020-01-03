 Skip to main content

Canadian women’s hockey forward Bailey Bram retires from international competition

The Canadian Press
Goalie Shannon Szabados celebrates victory with Bailey Bram.

GRIGORY DUKOR/REUTERS

CALGARY Canadian forward Bailey Bram has announced her retirement from international hockey competition, ending a career that includes a world title and an Olympic silver medal.

The 29-year-old forward from Winnipeg had three goals and seven assists over 70 games with Canada’s senior women’s team.

She was part of Canada’s 2012 gold-medallist squad at the world championship and helped the Canadians claim silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bram was also part of four runner-up world championship teams (2013, 2015, 2016, 2017), as well as two gold-medal squads (2013, 2014) and four silver-medal teams (2012, 2015, 2016, 2017) at the 4 Nations Cup.

“Getting the chance to play for my country was – and always will be – one of the greatest honours of my life,” Bram said in a Hockey Canada release. “I will be forever grateful for each and every opportunity I had to wear the Maple Leaf.

“Hockey taught me respect, responsibility and perseverance. It taught me how to win with humility and lose with grace. It allowed me to travel the world. It showed me what the lowest lows and highest highs feel like. It taught me the importance of dreaming big, setting goals and believing in myself. Hockey gave me so much, and I will look back and cherish every memory forever.”

