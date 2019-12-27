 Skip to main content

Hockey

Canadian women’s hockey team beat Finland at world under-18 championship

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia
The Canadian Press
Canada improved to 2-0 at the world under-18 women’s hockey championship with a 4-1 win over Finland on Friday.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Canada broke it open with three goals in under 10 minutes in the third.

Charli Kettyle scored the winner 6:53 into the third before Maddi Wheeler and Emilie Lussier added to the lead.

Lindsay Bochna opened the scoring for Canada in the first.

Nelli Laitinen scored Finland’s lone goal in the second.

Goalie Kayle Osborne recorded the win for Canada, which outshot Finland 31-13.

Canada returns to action on Sunday against the United States.

