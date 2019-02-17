Canadian women’s hockey team beats U.S. 2-0 to win inaugural three-game Rivalry Series

Brianne Jenner and Blayre Turnbull scored, Shannon Szabados made 38 saves, and Canada beat the United States 2-0 on Sunday to win the inaugural Rivalry Series.
The Americans generated a lot of offence, especially during goal-mouth scrambles during a 21-shot second period and in the final minutes. Savannah Harmon had a goal for the Americans negated by goaltender interference early in the third period.
Alex Rigsby made 15 saves for the U.S.
The Americans won the opener 1-0 on Tuesday, and Canada evened the three-game series with a 4-3 victory Thursday.
The Canadians beat their rivals nearly a year after the U.S. won Olympic gold in a shootout thriller and a few months after it won the Four Nations Cup against them.
