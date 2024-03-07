Open this photo in gallery: Czechia's Jan Mysak (19) skates away from Latvia's Rainiers Rullers (7) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Aug. 14, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for centre Jan Mysak, the NHL club announced Thursday.

Perreault, a Montreal, native, has seven goals and 11 assists, in 31 games with the American Hockey League’s San Diego Gulls this season.

He has registered 91 points (32 goals, 59 assists) in 161 AHL appearances.

The 21-year-old right-winger made one NHL appearance with Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022, against the New York Rangers.

The son of former NHL player Yanic Perreault was selected by the Ducks in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL draft.

Mysak, selected in the second round (48th overall) by Montreal in 2020, has 13 goals and seven assists in 48 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket this season.

The native of Litvinov, Czechia, has 20 goals and 11 assists in 110 career AHL games.