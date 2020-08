Open this photo in gallery Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gives instructions during practice in Brossard, Que., on July 14, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien suffered chest problems after Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers and was rushed to hospital.

General manager Marc Bergevin says associate coach Kirk Muller will serve as interim head coach while Julien is sidelined.

The Flyers lead their best-of-seven series 1-0.