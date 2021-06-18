Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme self-isolating after irregularities in COVID-19 testing

The Montreal Canadiens say interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been sent home and is isolating following irregularities in COVID-19 testing.

The Canadiens cancelled Ducharme’s pre-game news conference on Friday.

The club says it will provide another update before Game 3 of the NHL semi-final against the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens say Ducharme will undergo further tests before the game.

The club says Ducharme received his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on June 9.

The Canadiens and Golden Knights are tied at 1-1 in the best-of-seven series after Montreal earned a split in Vegas with a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Ducharme was promoted to interim head coach from assistant coach after the firing of Claude Julien on Feb. 24.

Under Ducharme, the Canadiens finished fourth in the all-Canadian North Division before pulling off upsets of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

With files from Alexis Belanger-Champagne.