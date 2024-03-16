Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis looks on from the bench during a February game in Pittsburth.Charles LeClaire/Reuters

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons.

Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.

Montreal had lost three of four going into Saturday night’s game at Calgary. The matchup with the Flames was the opener of a five-game trip.

The 48-year-old St. Louis was hired as interim coach after the Canadiens fired Dominique Ducharme in February 2022. He signed a three-year contract extension in June 2022.

Before coaching, St. Louis enjoyed a stellar playing career, collecting 1,033 points (391 goals, 642 assists) in 1,134 regular-season games with the Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He won the Stanley Cup and the Hart Trophy as the league MVP with the Lightning in 2004 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.