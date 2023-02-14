Goaltender Jake Allen of the Montreal Canadiens makes a blocker save on Andreas Athanasiou of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period at Bell Centre. The Canadiens won 4-0 on Feb. 14, 2023 in Montreal.MINAS PANAGIOTAKIS/Getty Images

Ahead of a four-game road trip, the Montreal Canadiens wanted to set sail on a high.

Thanks to a goal by Justin Barron, the Canadiens led by the slimmest of margins through two periods. The Habs then scored three goals in the third period to earn a 4-0 win over Western Conference bottom-dwellers Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

“It wasn’t a pretty one for us, but we found a way to win,” said Montreal centre Christian Dvorak. “We had a really good third period which was nice but now we really want to finish off this homestand the right way and go on the road on a little win streak here.”

Joel Armia scored one goal and added an assist, while Jonathan Drouin collected three assists. David Savard and Dvorak also scored as the Canadiens (23-27-4) won a third straight game since returning from the NHL All-Star break.

Jake Allen made 22 saves to bank his first shutout of the season.

“It can sometimes be a bit of a letdown game when you have two really big wins, then a day off and then come back to that third one,” Allen said. “Sometimes it can be tough to get back up after such an emotional couple of wins so I’m just glad we did.”

“We improved as the game went on,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “It wasn’t an exciting game in the first or second periods. We lacked execution a little but we were very strong in the third period and that was the difference.”

Jaxon Stauber made 27 saves as Chicago (16-31-5) started a four-game Canadian road trip with back-to-back losses. After three straight wins to start his NHL career, the Canadiens handed the 23-year-old native of Wayzata, Minn., his first loss.

“We were real sloppy in the first period,” said Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson. “We just didn’t play a good, solid game and I think they found their game before us and then it became tough.

“I mentioned a few times this year, when we play well we’re really connected together and today we just seem disconnected.”

The Hawks can take solace in thinking they’ll have a chance to bounce back as soon as Wednesday. However, they will be visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit second in the Atlantic Division.

“Especially on the road too, it’s easy to forget because you move on to the next city and your mind can turn onto that next test,” said Chicago defenceman Connor Murphy. “The hard part of the league is playing so often but the beauty is being able to turn the page quickly.”

The Canadiens drew first blood on the power play at 8:32 of the opening frame. Barron’s wrist shot from the point deflected off Chicago defenceman Jack Johnson and past Stauber.

Chicago was inches away from tying the game when Andreas Athanasiou freed himself on a breakaway. Allen saved Athanasiou’s shot but the forward’s skate pushed the puck toward the goal line. The Habs goaltender knocked the net loose with his skate before the puck crossed the line.

Drouin connected with Armia on a cross-ice pass giving Montreal a two-goal lead at 5:44 of the final frame. Stauber was shaken up after a collision on the play but remained in the game.

The Canadiens sealed the win midway through the third period with two goals in less than a minute.

Alex Belzile found Savard in the left faceoff circle and beat Stauber with a wrist shot.

Armia then located Dvorak in the slot with a pass from behind Chicago’s net and the centre gave Montreal a comfortable 4-0 lead.

Injury report

Blackhawks defenceman Jarred Tinordi left for the locker room at 5:40 of the first period. The Blackhawks announced during the second period that the former Hab would not return to the game.

Before the game, the Montreal Canadiens announced that defenceman Arber Xhekaj would be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. The undrafted rookie suffered the injury during a fight with Edmonton Oilers blue liner Vincent Desharnais during Montreal’s 6-2 win over the Oilers last Sunday.

Richardson, Domi return

Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson returned to Montreal for the first time since being named bench boss. Richardson had been an assistant with the Canadiens from 2018-2022. The 53-year-old served as a temporary head coach in the 2021 Stanley Cup semi-finals, replacing interim coach Dominique Ducharme who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Blackhawks forward Max Domi also played his first game at the Bell Centre since leaving the Canadiens. Domi was presented with a tribute video in the first period.

Up next

The Canadiens begin a four-game road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

The Blackhawks visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.