Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has been ruled out for the remainder of the NHL season after sustaining ACL and MCL tears in his right knee that will require surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Dach was checked into the Blackhawks’ bench by defenceman Jarred Tinordi during the first period of Montreal’s home opener against Chicago on Saturday.

He headed to the locker room shortly afterward and did not return to the game.

Dach had two assists in two games this season, slotting in as Montreal’s second-line centre behind Nick Suzuki. He recorded 14 goals and 24 assists in 58 games last season, his first with the Canadiens.

The 22-year-old from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., has already missed a lot of action in his young career.

He missed 24 games late last season due to a lower-body injury, followed by an upper-body injury. In the 2020-21 season, while playing with the Blackhawks, he was limited to 18 games because of a wrist injury.