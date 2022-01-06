The Montreal Canadiens are extending their pause on team activities as the club continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Canadiens announced Thursday that both the NHL team and its American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket, will not return to the ice until practice resumes on Sunday.
Twenty-two Habs players and two coaches are in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
Montreal suspended team activities following Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Florida.
The NHL previously postponed five Canadiens’ home games indefinitely due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions and the team is set to play its next game Jan. 12 in Boston.
Two Rocket games set for Friday and Saturday have also been postponed.