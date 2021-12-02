Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, at the Bell Centre, in Montreal, on Nov. 18.Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher and defenceman Sami Niku have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Canadiens said Thursday both players are being monitored closely by team doctors.

Gallagher and Niku are the first Montreal players to enter the league’s protocol this season, though former Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 19 while still with the club.

Both the Ottawa Senators and New York Islanders have had games postponed this year due to several players entering the league’s protocol.

On Tuesday, Edmonton defenceman Cody Ceci, St. Louis forward Tyler Bozak and Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy were added to the list. The Blues added goaltender Jordan Binnington on Thursday.

Gallagher has four goals and six assists in 23 games for the Canadiens this season. Niku has three assists in nine games.

The Canadiens are scheduled to host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.