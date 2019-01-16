Canadiens forward Paul Byron gets three-game suspension for charging

Open this photo in gallery Paul Byron of the Montreal Canadiens takes a shot on goal against the Boston Bruins during a game on Jan. 14, 2019. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for charging Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron was assessed a minor penalty for charging in the second period of Montreal’s 5-1 home victory Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Byron $18,817.

Byron has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.