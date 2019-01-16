 Skip to main content

Sports Canadiens forward Paul Byron gets three-game suspension for charging

New York
The Associated Press
Paul Byron of the Montreal Canadiens takes a shot on goal against the Boston Bruins during a game on Jan. 14, 2019.

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for charging Florida Panthers defenceman MacKenzie Weegar.

Byron was assessed a minor penalty for charging in the second period of Montreal’s 5-1 home victory Tuesday night. The suspension will cost Byron $18,817.

Byron has 10 goals and eight assists in 34 games this season.

