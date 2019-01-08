 Skip to main content

Canadiens get two quick second period goals, hang on to edge Red Wings

Noah Trister
DETROIT
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard makes a save on Montreal Canadiens right wing Brendan Gallagher during the first period at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, Mich., on Jan. 8, 2019.

Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia scored 66 seconds apart early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens edged the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Andreas Athanasiou scored twice for the Red Wings, but Jeff Petry added a goal 19 seconds into the third for Montreal. Detroit wrapped up a five-game homestand that included only one victory. The Red Wings are 1-6-2 in their last nine games.

Gallagher opened the scoring 30 seconds into the second period, capitalizing during a goalmouth scramble after goalie Jimmy Howard failed to secure a rebound.

Story continues below advertisement

Just over a minute later, the Red Wings gave Armia too much room in the slot, and he beat Howard with a wrist shot.

Athanasiou made it 2-1, beating goalie Antti Niemi from the right circle after a failed zone exit by the Canadiens.

Montreal began the third period much like the second. Former Red Wing Tomas Tatar found Petry trailing a rush, and the Michigan native scored with a wrist shot from between the circles.

Athanasiou brought Detroit back within one with 15:02 remaining. The Red Wings’ struggling power play created good pressure, and Athanasiou scored from a tough angle to the right of the net, his 17th goal of the season.

With their goalie pulled at the end, the Red Wings had the puck in the offensive zone in the final 10 seconds, but they exasperated their own home crowd by passing it around and letting the clock expire without a shot.

