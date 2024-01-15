Open this photo in gallery: Montreal Canadiens' Sean Monahan during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers, in Philadelphia, on Jan. 10.Matt Slocum/The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes says anything is possible when it comes to offering pending unrestricted free agent Sean Monahan a contract before the NHL trade deadline.

The Canadiens signed Monahan to a one-year, US$2-million deal last offseason.

TSN reported last week that the Canadiens agreed upon signing the contract that they would trade the 29-year-old centre to a contender or a team of his choice before the March 8 trade deadline.

Hughes, speaking at his mid-season press conference at Bell Centre, says the situation with Monahan is more open-ended.

The Canadiens GM says the plan was for a previously injury-riddled Monahan to return to Montreal and play before evaluating where things stood at the deadline. He says that remains the case.

Monahan has 11 goals and 13 assists in 42 games this season, his second in Montreal.

Hughes also says that Montreal’s three-goalie system – with Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau all splitting the load – will remain in place until one of the netminders is traded. Hughes did not guarantee that would happen before the deadline.