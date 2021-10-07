 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

The Canadian Press
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price plays the puck during Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa, Fla., on July 7.

The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program.

The NHLPA said in a release that the star goaltender will be away from the team while he takes part in the program.

The player’s association did not specify why Price entered the program and said it would not provide further comment.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes a day after Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said it would be unlikely that Price would be ready for the start of the season as he recovered from an unspecified illness.

Price is also recovering from off-season surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Montreal opens its 2021-22 season Oct. 13 at Toronto.

More to come.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies