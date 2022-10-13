Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson is expected to miss eight weeks due to an abdominal muscle strain, according to the team.

The announcement came following the results of an MRI Matheson underwent on Wednesday.

The team had announced earlier Thursday before practice that he had been placed on injured reserve.

Matheson, 28, missed the team’s season opener on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs and last played in Montreal’s Oct. 3 pre-season tilt against the Leafs.

It is Matheson’s first season with the team following a July 16 trade that saw him sent over from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

Montreal recalled Corey Schueneman from the AHL’s Laval Rocket with Matheson sidelined. The team will be taking on the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.