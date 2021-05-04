Canadiens rookie Cole Caulfield scores second straight game-winning goal in OT win over Toronto

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canadiens rookie Cole Caulfield scores second straight game-winning goal in OT win over Toronto

Marty Klinkenberg
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen stops Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal, May 3, 2021.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Cole Caufield did it again on Monday night, winning his second straight game for the Canadiens.

The rookie, a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft, snapped a wrist shot past Toronto goalie Jack Campbell with 17 seconds left in overtime as Montreal beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 at the Bell Centre.

Caufield, playing in just his fifth game since being called up from the American Hockey League, also had the winning goal in overtime on Saturday against Ottawa. The win, the third in a row, all coming from behind, moved the Canadiens into a third-place tie with the Jets in the all-Canadian North Division. Winnipeg lost Monday, its seventh straight defeat, to the Senators.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto entered the night with five consecutive wins but was denied what would have been a season-long sixth. Auston Matthews continued his march toward the Rocket Richard Trophy, burying another puck in an opponent’s net for a 2-1 lead in the second period.

The goal was the NHL-leading 39th for Toronto’s star centre and his 18th over the last 18 outings. He has goals in five straight games and has a 10-goal lead in the race to first over Edmonton’s Connor McDavid. Matthews has 12 game-winners in all, two more than McDavid, whose Oilers met the Canucks in a late-night engagement in Vancouver.

Matthews deflected a shot by Jake Muzzin past Montreal goalie Jake Allen with 2:39 left in the second period. Joe Thornton was also credited with an assist on the play. That extended the 41-year-old’s points streak to six games.

The loss dropped Toronto to 5-3 in eight meetings with Montreal during the COVID-abbreviated regular season. They play twice more, at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday and Saturday. After that, the Maple Leafs have only two more games – at Ottawa on May 12 and Winnipeg on May 14.

Jack Campbell had 20 saves in defeat, while Allen stopped 27 of 29 shots. Campbell is 15-3-1 on the season.

One dark cloud was cast over the effort for Toronto, which has already clinched first in its division. Nick Foligno, who had points in each of his first four games since joining the Maple Leafs in a trade with Columbus, skated off the ice gingerly late in the second period with an apparent injury. He did not return.

“I don’t have any word on him,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. He said the team is off on Tuesday, and Foligno’s condition will be evaluated again on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal played without veteran defenceman Shea Weber, who missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. Carey Price, who has been plagued by the effects of a concussion incurred against Edmonton on April 19, is expected to skate on Tuesday and perhaps return to the lineup later this week.

The Maple Leafs, who are 24-5-2 when they score first, jumped out to an early lead. A wrist shot from Morgan Rielly from 65 feet out found its way past Allen fewer than five minutes after the opening puck drop. It was Rielly’s fifth of the year.

Montreal tied it early in the second period on Tyler Toffoli’s 28th goal of the season. Then Matthews scored. Toronto held onto the lead until Phillip Danault tied it with 52 seconds remaining. At the time, the Canadiens had their goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

Both teams squandered chances in the extra period, with Toffoli shooting wide on a breakaway and Matthews and Mitch Marner failing to score on a 2 on 0.

“I think we just overpassed it,” Matthews said. “I wasn’t really able to get my stick on it at the end. It’s late in the game, late in overtime. A little fatigue was setting in.”

The games on Thursday and Saturday are critical for the Canadiens, who are trying to push their way up the standings. Montreal has a game before those contests, Wednesday night in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto will face the fourth-place team in the division in the first round, while the second- and third-place teams square off against one another. There is a distinct possibility that the Maple Leafs and Canadiens could renew acquaintances again in the postseason.

“We just had a meeting about that this morning,” Jake Muzzin said earlier Monday. “It is definitely something we have talked about and are thinking about. We are going to see these guys the next three games and maybe in the first round. It’s maybe a little introduction to the playoffs.”

Keefe said it was too early to worry about that.

“We aren’t looking beyond the fact that it is a three-game series for us [now with Montreal],” he said. “In terms of a potential playoff matchup, there are too many variables at play. There are a lot of different options for who we might face in the first round.

“All that stuff will get sorted out in time,”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies