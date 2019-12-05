 Skip to main content

Hockey

Canadiens rookie goalie Cayden Primeau to make first regular-season start

The Canadian Press
Montreal Canadiens goalie Cayden Primeau plays the puck during a pre-season game on Sept. 16, 2019 in Montreal.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his NHL debut tonight when the rookie starts against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

Primeau, 20, was called up from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket earlier this week just before the Canadiens placed backup goalie Keith Kinkaid on waivers.

The Canadiens have back-to-back games on tap, with Carey Price likely to get the nod tomorrow night in New York against the Rangers.

A seventh-round Habs pick (199th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft, Primeau earned the Mike Richter Award as the top goalie in the NCAA last season with Northeastern University.

Primeau, the son of former NHLer Keith Primeau, is 7-4-1 with a 2.58 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with Laval this season.

