The Montreal Canadiens selected David Reinbacher with the fifth-overall pick at the 2023 NHL draft Wednesday.

Reinbacher, a 6-foot-2, 194-pound defenceman, had 22 points (three goals, 19 assists) in 22 games for EHC Kloten of Switzerland’s top professional league.

The 18-year-old from Austria produced two assists in five games while representing his country at the world junior championships last winter.

Canadiens goaltender, and former fifth overall pick, Carey Price took the stage to announce Montreal’s pick, but appeared to back out partway through it over fear of mispronouncing Reinbacher’s name.

One year removed from finishing last in the NHL and selecting Juraj Slafkovsky first overall in the 2022 draft, the Canadiens missed the playoffs again last season and came 28th with a 31-45-6 record.

Montreal is set to make eight more selections, starting with No. 69, when the draft continues with Rounds 2-7 on Thursday.