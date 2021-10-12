 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canadiens sign centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million extension

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens centre Nick Suzuki skates with the puck during a playoff game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on May 27.

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Montreal Canadiens have signed centre Nick Suzuki to an eight-year, US$63-million contract extension.

The deal will pay Suzuki an average annual salary of $7.875-million.

Suzuki, 22, led the Canadiens in playoff scoring last season with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 22 games to help the team reach the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993.

Story continues below advertisement

The five-foot-11, 205-pound native of London, Ont., had 15 goals and 26 assists in 56 regular-season games.

Suzuki has 28 goals and 54 assists in 127 career NHL regular-season games and 11 goals and 12 assists in 32 playoff games.

Montreal acquired Suzuki, Tomas Tatar and a 2019 second round pick from Vegas in return for Max Pacioretty on Sept. 10, 2018.

He was a first-round pick (13th overall) by the Golden Knights at the 2017 NHL draft.

“We are very happy to secure Nick’s services for the next eight seasons,” Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said in a statement.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies