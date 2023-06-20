The Montreal Canadiens signed veteran centre Sean Monahan to a one-year, US$1.985-million contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

Monahan had six goals and 17 points in 25 games with the Canadiens in 2022-23 before suffering a lower-body injury in early December that ended his season.

The 28-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has 218 goals and 479 points in 681 games with the Canadiens and Calgary Flames.

The sixth overall pick at the 2013 draft, Monahan was set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Montreal acquired him from Calgary along with a conditional first-round pick for future considerations last summer when the Flames were clearing salary cap space to sign Nazem Kadri.

The rebuilding Canadiens, who own the No. 5 pick at next week’s NHL draft, missed the playoffs last season for the second straight spring.