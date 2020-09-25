 Skip to main content
Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Jeff Petry to four-year contract extension

The Canadian Press
Jeff Petry of the Montreal Canadiens passes the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers during the second period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 19, 2020 in Toronto.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Jeff Petry to terms on a four-year contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of US$6.25 million.

The 32-year-old Petry registered 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games with the Canadiens last season.

Petry was Montreal’s hits leader with 177 this season, and he also led all Canadiens defencemen with 30 take-aways.

He added two game-winning goals and an assist in 10 playoff games in 2020.

Petry appeared in 680 regular-season games over 11 seasons with the Canadiens and the Edmonton Oilers, recording 253 points (69 goals and 184 assists). He also added seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 post-season contests.

Petry scored 52 times since joining the Canadiens, which puts him in a tie with Shea Weber for 16th among defencemen in franchise history.

The six-foot-three, 201-pound right-handed rearguard played with the Michigan State University program for three seasons (2007-08 through 2009-10). He concluded his collegiate stint with nine goals and 67 points in 118 games.

Petry also played two seasons in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers (2005-06 and 2006-07). In the junior ranks, he recorded 19 goals and 41 assists in 103 regular season games. He added two goals and 13 points in 19 post-season appearances with Des Moines.

A native of Ann Arbor, Michigan, Petry was selected in the second round, 45th overall, by the Oilers in the 2006 NHL draft. The Canadiens acquired Petry from the Oilers at the 2015 trade-deadline in return for a second round and a conditional fifth round pick.

