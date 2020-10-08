Canadiens sign Josh Anderson to seven-year deal at $5.5-million per season

Open this photo in gallery Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) stands on the ice during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Washington. The Associated Press

The Montreal Canadiens have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with forward Josh Anderson.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement on Thursday, with the contract having an average annual value of $5.5 million and running until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 26-year-old Anderson was acquired earlier in the week from the Columbus Blue Jackets for forward Max Domi and a 2020 third-round pick. Both players were upcoming restricted free agents.

Anderson had one goal and four points in 26 games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20 before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury Dec. 14.

The six-foot-three, 222-pound right-winger had his best season in 2017-18 when he recorded 27 goals and 47 points in 82 games.

Anderson, from Burlington, Ont., has 65 goals and 50 assists in 267 career games with Columbus, which selected him 95th overall in the 2012 NHL draft.