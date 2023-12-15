The Vancouver Canucks have acquired defenceman Nick Cicek and a 2024 sixth-round draft pick from the San Jose Sharks.

In exchange, the Sharks received forward Jack Studnicka.

Cicek, 23, has appeared in 18 games with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda this season, registering three points (one goal, two assists).

The six-foot-three, 201-pounder played all 16 of his career NHL games in 2022-23 with the Sharks, having four assists in that span.

Studnicka, meanwhile, has played five games with Vancouver this season with one goal to his name.

The 24-year-old centre, who was traded to Vancouver from Boston in October 2022, has also played nine games for the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks where he’s recorded seven points (one goal, six assists).

“We would like to thank Jack for his time with the Vancouver Canucks,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “We wish him the best moving forward and are pleased to add another depth defenceman for Abbotsford to work with and develop.”