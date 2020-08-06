Canucks forward Micheal Ferland ‘unfit to play’ rest of Wild series, leaves NHL bubble to return home

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canucks forward Micheal Ferland ‘unfit to play’ rest of Wild series, leaves NHL bubble to return home

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Marcus Foligno of the Minnesota Wild fights with Micheal Ferland of the Vancouver Canucks in Game One of the Western Conference Qualification Round at Rogers Place in Edmonton on August 2, 2020.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Vancouver Canucks forward Micheal Ferland will miss the remainder of his team’s qualifying series against the Minnesota Wild.

The Canucks announced on Wednesday that Ferland, who has left the Edmonton bubble to return home, is ‘unfit to play’ and will be re-evaluated at the end of the series.

Vancouver and Minnesota are set to play Game 3 of their best-of-five set on Thursday with the series tied 1-1. Game 4 is Friday and Game 5, if needed, goes Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferland had just 2:36 of ice time in Tuesday’s Game 2 victory before leaving.

The 28-year-old from Swan River, Man., played just 14 games in 2019-20, producing one goal and five points, after getting derailed by a concussion in December.

The Canucks originally announced in February that he would miss the rest of the campaign due to concussion-like symptoms, however the temporary shutdown from the COVID-19 pandemic gave Ferland additional time to recover.

Ferland made a presence in Game 1 against Minnesota despite the extended time away from the rink.

He dropped the gloves with Wild forward Marcus Foligno less than two minutes after the opening faceoff.

Ferland also ended up being issued a US$5,000 fine, the maximum allowed, for spearing winger Ryan Hartman during the third period of Sunday’s series opener.

Wild forward Luke Kunin, who grabbed Ferland’s stick from the Minnesota bench before the spear, was fined $1,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after delivering a whack to the leg of Ferland from the Wild’s bench in retaliation.

Story continues below advertisement

Ferland, who is in his sixth NHL season but first with the Canucks, has played 335 career games with Calgary, Carolina and Vancouver after breaking into the league with the Flames in 2014-15.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies