After browsing the league, the Vancouver Canucks found themselves with an empty shopping cart as the NHL’s trade deadline came and went on Friday.

General manager Patrik Allvin had ample conversations with his colleagues, but found prices were too high and salary cap constraints too limiting to make any additions to his team.

“I guess you need another partner in order to make a deal. We were in, talking to teams that made their players available. But sometimes the fit is not there,” Allvin told reporters.

“If there was a player available for the right price, we definitely would have jumped in there.”

The Canucks (41-17-7) went into Friday sitting atop the Western Conference and were widely expected to make moves as they gear up for playoffs.

But in order to bring in a new face, Vancouver would have to ship a body out, and with salary cap crunches across the league, many teams weren’t willing to take on an extra contract.

“We felt that the team we have is good enough to compete here,” Allvin said.

There was a “big demand” from other teams for Vancouver’s young prospects, the GM added, but the Canucks weren’t ready to give up players that they believe will be the future stars of the team.

“I think this is a process that we started getting (hired) here two years ago. We’re not finished, we’re not satisfied, we’re always trying to get better and improve,” Allvin said. “Would I like to have another player here today? Yeah, sure.”

Many believed Vancouver would ink veteran NHLer Phil Kessel to a contract ahead of Friday’s deadline. The 36-year-old forward started skating with the franchise’s American Hockey League affiliate in Abbotsford, B.C. last month.

Allvin said there were a few reasons the deal didn’t materialize, including salary cap constraints.

“I think Phil is a great person and a well-respected player,” he said. “What he has done in the league — a three-time Cup winner — he wanted to come back to play. With (long-term injured reserve rules) and roster complications, how we want to play, unfortunately, at this point, it wasn’t a fit for us.”

While the Canucks didn’t complete any deals on Friday, the front office has been busy in recent months.

The club acquired defenceman Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary in November for a pair of draft picks. The hulking 28-year-old Russian has since amassed two goals, six assists and 68 penalty minutes for Vancouver.

The Canucks then sparked this year’s trade season on Jan. 31, picking up coveted forward Elias Lindholm from the Flames. Calgary received forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick in the 2024 draft, a conditional fourth-round pick and a pair of prospects in return.

Lindholm, 29, has struggled to find his footing since joining the Canucks, registering four goals and three assists for Vancouver.

“I try to be ahead of things and try to make the changes when it’s needed and bring in players earlier to adjust,” Allvin said. “We all know it’s going to take time for the adjustment. And some might find the chemistry or not.”

Allvin also locked up a key asset ahead of the deadline, inking superstar Elias Pettersson to an eight-year extension on Saturday. The deal carries an average value of US$11.6 million.

The 25-year-old Swedish centre boasts 30 goals and 47 assists this season, marking his third-straight campaign with 30-plus tallies.

Vancouver will begin a nine-game homestand Saturday when the Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets.