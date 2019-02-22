 Skip to main content

Sports Canucks lose 3-2 to Coyotes in overtime

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Canucks lose 3-2 to Coyotes in overtime

Gemma Karstens-Smith
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alex Galchenyuk scores the game-winning goal past Jacob Markstrom in Vancouver on Feb. 21, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Alex Galchenyuk scored 1:54 into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette scored for Vancouver (26-27-8) in regulation.

Jakob Chychrun and Lawson Crouse responded for Arizona (28-28-5).

Story continues below advertisement

Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 35-of-38 shots while Darcy Keumper had 30 saves for the Coyotes.

The victory moves Arizona within a point of the Minnesota Wild, who hold the final wild card spot in the Western Conference. Vancouver lingers a single point behind the Coyotes.

Thursday’s extra time followed a feisty third period that saw Arizona put up 20 shots, compared to four from the Canucks.

Crouse gave the Coyotes the lead with 4:15 seconds to go in the game, taking a behind-the-net pass from Josh Archibald and rocketing a wrist shot past Markstrom.

Gaudette responded with a wicked one-timer less than two minutes later, forcing overtime.

Vancouver opened the scoring 9:47 into the first period after Markus Granlund made a between-the-legs pass to Antoine Roussel along the boards.

The left-winger got tripped up as he streaked to the net but still managed to slice a backhander across the crease to Horvat.

Story continues below advertisement

Horvat popped the puck up and in past Keumper.

Vancouver dominated across the first two periods but couldn’t maintain control in the third.

Canucks defenceman Derrick Pouliout was called for hooking midway through the third period and the Coyotes capitalized on the man advantage.

A shot from Chychrun flew over Markstrom’s glove, appearing to bounce off the stick of Vancouver’s Jay Beagle on the way in.

The Canucks had three of their own power-play opportunities on Thursday but couldn’t finish.

Special teams have been a struggle for the squad recently, with the power play capitalizing on just 7.5 per cent of their chances over the last 18 games.

Story continues below advertisement

The Coyotes boast the top penalty kill in the league and went into Thursday’s game having shutdown 86 per cent of their opponents power plays this season.

The Canucks will be back in action on Saturday when they host the New York Islanders.

The Coyotes are headed back to Arizona, where they’ll battle the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.

NOTES: Ryan Spooner made his Canucks debut on Thursday. The Edmonton Oilers traded the 27-year-old to Vancouver last week in exchange for Sam Gagner. … Forward Tim Schaller returned to the Canucks lineup after being healthy scratched for 10 of the team’s last 11 games.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter