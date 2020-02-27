 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canucks netminder Jacob Markstrom undergoes ‘minor’ procedure, to be re-evaluated in two weeks

The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom looks on during a stoppage in play during a game against the Minnesota Wild in Vancouver on Feb. 19, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning says goaltender Jacob Markstrom has undergone a “minor lower body procedure” and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Benning provided the update on the Canucks’ top goaltender in a statement Wednesday evening.

Markstrom suffered an injury in Vancouver’s 9-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Thatcher Demko started Vancouver’s last game, a 4-3 overtime win at Montreal on Tuesday.

The Canucks acquired veteran goaltender Louis Domingue from the New Jersey Devils at Monday’s trade deadline to shore up their goaltending in Markstrom’s absence.

Markstrom has a record of 23-16-4 with a 2.75 goals-against average, a career-high .918 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

The Canucks were in Ottawa for a Thursday night game against the Senators.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies