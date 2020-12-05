 Skip to main content

Canucks owner cuts ties with anthem singer who planned to sing at COVID-19 restrictions protest

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Mark Donnelly, left, sings the National Anthem prior to game 5 of tje Western Conference final in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 24, 2011.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

It appears the Vancouver Canucks have cut ties with anthem singer Mark Donnelly over his plan to sing at a rally to protest COVID-19 restrictions.

Donnelly confirmed to the Vancouver Sun that he planned to sing “O Canada” Saturday at the downtown Vancouver protest.

That caused the Canucks to issue a statement distancing the NHL team from Donnelly.

Team owner Franceso Aquilini took it a step further, tweeting: “Hey Vancouver Sun change the headline to ‘Former Canucks anthem singer,’” followed by the hashtag #wearamask.

Donnelly has been performing the anthem at Canucks games since 2001.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

