Canucks’ Patrik Allvin, Stars’ Jim Nill and Panthers’ Bill Zito named finalists for NHL’s GM of the year

Patrik Allvin of the Vancouver Canucks, Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers are the finalists for this season’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award.

The NHL announced the finalists Thursday. League general managers, executives, print and broadcast media voted for the award after the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. A winner will be revealed June 10.

Allvin, a first-time finalist, helped the Canucks finish first in the Pacific Division and third in the Western Conference with a 50-23-9 record before Vancouver lost to the Edmonton Oilers in a seven-game series in the second round.

Hiring head coach Rick Tocchet late last season, signing depth players such as Carson Soucy in the off-season and bolstering the team’s lineup with in-season acquisitions Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadarov contributed to the team’s success.

Nill, last year’s winner, oversaw a Stars team that led the Western Conference with 113 points and is currently in the Western Conference final against the Oilers. Eight Nill draft picks are on Dallas’ playoff roster, including the team’s top three scorers and starting goalie. He also signed centre Matt Duchene in the off-season and added defenceman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline.

Zito built a Panthers team that advanced to the Eastern Conference final for a second-consecutive year after a 110-point season. Zito revamped Florida’s blue line this off-season before adding forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Kyle Okposo at the deadline. It’s his third nomination.