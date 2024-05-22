Canucks’ Rick Tocchet wins Jack Adams Award as NHL’s coach of the year

Rick Tocchet of the Vancouver Canucks is this season’s Jack Adams Award winner as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The league announced Tocchet as the recipient, as selected by the NHL Broadcasters’ Association, on Wednesday.

Tocchet received 82 first-place votes of 114 ballots and earned 483 voting points to win the award.

Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators (145 points) and Rick Bowness of the Winnipeg Jets (75 points) were the other finalists.

The 60-year-old Tocchet helped the Canucks finish first in the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record in his first full season behind the team’s bench. Vancouver lost to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Tocchet, a first-time finalist, is the third Canucks coach to win the award after Pat Quinn in 1991-92 and Alain Vigneault in 2006-07.