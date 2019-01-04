 Skip to main content

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson sidelined with knee injury

Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson sidelined with knee injury

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson lies injured on the ice after colliding with Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, not shown, during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Que., on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Vancouver Canucks rookie centre Elias Pettersson will undergo an MRI after suffering a right knee injury on Thursday night in Montreal.

The Canucks tweeted there is no timetable for their top scorer’s return.

Pettersson suffered the injury after getting tied up with Montreal rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the second period if the Canadiens’ 2-0 win on Thursday night.

The Swedish-born Pettersson easily leads all NHL rookies with 42 points, 17 ahead of Colin White of the Ottawa Senators.

The Canucks conclude a six-game road trip on Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

