Canucks rookie phenom Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Elias Pettersson’s stock continues to rise.
The Vancouver Canucks rookie centre was named the NHL’s first star of the week Monday after scoring two goals and six assists in three games.
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue got the nod as the second star, while Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau rounded out the top-3.
The NHL’s rookie of the month for October, Pettersson had a goal and four assists in Vancouver’s 6-1 road victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday for his second five-point performance of the season.
The 20-year-old Swede, who recorded two goals and three assists against the Colorado Avalanche in early November, is the sixth rookie in the expansion era to notch multiple five-point games in a season.
Pettersen, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, leads all rookies with 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games.
Domingue went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .957 save percentage to backstop the Lightning, who lead the NHL’s overall standings, to a perfect four-game week as starter Andrei Vasilevskiy continues to recover from a broken foot.
Gaudreau, meanwhile, mirrored Pettersson’s eight points with two goals and six assists in four games to help the Flames move atop the Western Conference.
