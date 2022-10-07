The Vancouver Canucks have traded centre Jason Dickinson and a second-round draft pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for defenceman Riley Stillman, general manager Patrik Alvin said Friday.

Dickinson, a native of Georgetown, Ont., played 62 games for the Canucks last year, collecting five goals and 11 points. The 27-year-old spent six seasons with the Dallas Stars after being selected in the first round, 29th overall, in the 2013 Entry Draft.

The six-foot-one, 196-pound Stillman had two goals and 10 assists in 52 games with the Blackhawks last year. The 24-year-old native of Peterborough, Ont., was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 draft by Florida.