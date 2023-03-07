The Vancouver Canucks have signed depth defenceman Guillaume Brisebois to a two-year extension.

The agreement, announced Tuesday, includes a two-way deal for 2023-24 and a one-way deal for the 2024-25 season.

Brisebois, 25, has played nine NHL games this season, registering one assist and four penalty minutes.

He’s also made 241 appearances in the American Hockey League, recording 14 goals, 46 assists and 106 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Longueuil, Que., was selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2015 draft, 66th overall.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a release that Brisebois has “taken a step forward this year.”

“We will continue to work with him and expect that he will make a strong push for a regular NHL roster spot next year,” Allvin said.