 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Canucks snap six-game losing skid with dominant 6-3 win over Oilers

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat shoots the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers defensemen Ethan Bear during the second period. The Canucks beat the Oilers 6-3 on May 6 at Rogers Place.

Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Travis Hamonic says Thursday night was exactly the kind of result the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks needed.

After losing six in a row, the Canucks stormed the ice in Edmonton on Thursday, dominating the Oilers in a 6-3 victory.

Snapping the skid felt good, Hamonic said.

Story continues below advertisement

“As the season grinds along, it’s never going to go necessarily the way you think or you want. But you’ve got to kind of slow things down and enjoy the wins when they come your way and reset tomorrow,” said the veteran defenceman.

“It felt like we’d been kind of grinding for a little bit for the last couple and it was nice to get one.”

Hamonic had a Gordie Howe hat trick in the win, scoring his first goal in a Canucks uniform, adding an assist, and dropping the gloves with Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson.

“You just want to do your part,” he said. “You want to kind of find your role on the team and try and help and chip in. It was nice to see one go in.”

His big night came on his mom’s birthday.

“I know she doesn’t like when I fight too much. But she’ll be happy about the goal, for sure,” Hamonic said with a grin.

It’s been a difficult stretch for Vancouver. The squad chalked up a pair of big wins over the Toronto Maple Leafs directly after returning from the NHL’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, but has struggled since.

Story continues below advertisement

A flood of injuries has exacerbated the issue, keeping a number of stalwart players out of the lineup and leading to fresh faces learning new roles without much practice time.

Coach Travis Green said he and his staff have done their best to be honest with the group and keep them confident.

“I think they have been working extremely hard, competing extremely hard,” he said. “We’ve had a couple of games where top end guys have really taken over the game on the other team and not getting results.

“Any time you’re talking to a team and trying to teach and keep them confident, getting a win goes a long way. And I think tonight was an important win for our group.”

Ten different Canucks players made it on to the score sheet on Thursday.

Nils Hoglander, Jayce Hawryluk and Brock Boeser each scored and chalked up an assist for Vancouver (20-25-3). Jack Rathbone buried his first NHL goal and Tyler Graovac found the back of the net for the first time since November 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot.

Defenceman Tyler Myers slashed the Oilers captain from behind on a breakaway midway through the third, prompting the 1-on-1 chance.

McDavid wove his way into the Canucks zone and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop.

“I was kind of swimming there for a second, to be honest,” the goalie said. “Quick hands, he’s a good player, obviously everyone knows that. And he’s got a handful of things that he can go to in a situation like that and I was just trying to be patient. I thought he had me beat there for a second and got a leg out and luckily I got a piece of it.”

Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton’s crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots in the first period. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 shots in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl’s first goal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen that where the first four shots go in your net. So it’s a big hole to jump out of,” said Oilers coach Dave Tippett.

Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in, dodging Puljujarvi and blasting a shot past Koskinen from the left faceoff circle for his 10th goal of the year.

Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen’s glove.

Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen’s shoulder.

Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver’s lead to 4-0.

The netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goalpost until it snapped.

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t just goaltending that was the problem early in Thursday’s game, McDavid said.

“The whole team wasn’t very good to start, top to bottom,” he said. “They were obviously ready to go and got the jump on us. And we couldn’t stop the bleeding until it was a little too late and put ourselves a little too far behind the eight ball.”

The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent.

Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left faceoff circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season.

McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign.

The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES

The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies