Canucks steal the show with a 4-3 victory against the Oilers in Game 3 of the NHL playoffs

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs (31) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) during second period second-round NHL playoff action in Edmonton, May 12, 2024.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Canucks stole the momentum back from the Oilers on Sunday with a 4-3 victory in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series at Rogers Place.

Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm each scored twice for Vancouver, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven. Game 4 will be played in Edmonton on Tuesday. Rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 40 of 43 shots to pick up the win.

The Oilers blew a three-goal lead in the series opener but rallied multiple times and won Game 2 on Friday in overtime. It appeared then that Edmonton had the advantage with the next two contests being on its home ice, where it was 28-9-7 this season.

“It’s a tough building to play and there is a reason why,” Rick Tocchet, the Vancouver coach, said.

Edmonton got the fast start it needed when Mattias Ekholm scored on a power play with 14:23 to go in the first period. It was the third goal in as many games for the veteran defenceman who scored 11 times in 79 regular-season contests.

The Canucks quickly rebounded however with two goals by Boeser about five minutes apart and a third by Lindholm. With those, they also took a 3-1 lead into their dressing room at the first intermission.

It appeared that Boeser had recorded a natural hat trick – that is three straight goals – until Lindholm was awarded the third after a scoring change. The crowd was fooled, too – a number of hats were tossed onto the ice.

The Oilers climbed back into it on another man advantage on a sharp shot from a tough angle by Leon Draisaitl less than four minutes into the second period. By then, fans of each team taunted each other’s goalie.

Silovs, the third goalie Vancouver has used during the playoffs, shined in the first round but found the going a little rougher in Round 2. The Latvian-born Silovs had allowed eight goals on 49 shots entering Game 3, but was excellent in this one.

Evan Bouchard scored the Oilers’ third goal with 1:16 left with their goalie pulled.

Edmonton’s Stuart Skinner, who has been shaky at best, was pulled after giving up four goals on 15 shots in 40 minutes.

Thousands jammed into parties in Edmonton’s Ice District Plaza and Scotiabank Fan Park, as well as a watch party in Vancouver.

After a 5-4 loss at Vancouver in Game 1, the Oilers came back from three one-goal deficits to tie the series with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 2.

“It alleviates a lot of pressure,” head coach Kris Knoblauch said before the Oilers travelled back to Edmonton on Saturday. “To come here and not get a win would have been tough for us and put us in a must-win situation in Game 3.

“Any time you go into another building to start series and get the split, you consider it a success.”

Now the Canucks have returned the favour.

Vancouver finished first in the Pacific Division five points ahead of the second-place Oilers. Edmonton lost all four regular-season games between them as well as Game 1.

Although they were a pre-season favourite to reach the Stanley Cup finals, the Oilers began the 2023-24 campaign with wins in just three of their first 13 games. They were last in the standings among the NHL’s 32 teams when Jay Woodcroft was fired as coach and replaced by Knoblauch.

From that point on, Edmonton went 46-18-5 and near the end of the season climbed within a few points of Vancouver.

Hired on Nov. 13, Knoblauch said the club approached the rest of the season dividing it into eight-game increments.

“When we started, we thought we had to win every single game to get back into the picture,” Knoblauch said after Sunday’s morning skate. “We were trying to do it all at once. At that time, we felt we had to win five of every eight through the rest of the season to put ourselves in a good position to make the playoffs.

“We ultimately wanted to narrow our focus, rather than to look at the big picture and look at what we had to do in the next week or so.”

The Canucks did an excellent job shutting down Connor McDavid in Game 1. It was the first time the Oilers captain failed to register a shot on the net in a playoff game. In Game 2, McDavid and his sidekick Draisaitl ran wild. They combined for two goals and eight points. They clamped down again on Sunday – the power-play marker by Draisaitl was the lone point between the Oilers’ superstars.

Through seven games this post-season McDavid led the league with 17 points and Draisaitl was second with 16.

“Lots of guys can come out nowhere and do something once a month and have a big game but it is game after game with these guys,” Brett Kulak, an Edmonton defenceman, said. “You just kind of scratch your head and don’t understand how they do it. They have another gear in them for sure.”

The Canucks burst out of the gate at the start of the season and have sustained that effort all year long.

“I think, all year, guys have done a good job playing within our system,” Tyler Myers, a veteran defenceman, said earlier Sunday. “Even in the second half when we had trouble at times scoring goals, we fell back on our team defence.”

Myers was expecting a tough battle with McDavid and Draisaitl.

“You have to have the same mindset every game,” he said. “As good as McDavid is all you can do is try to limit his chances. We come back for Game 3 looking to be better.”

The Canucks were a lot better, and can take hold of the series with another triumph on Tuesday.