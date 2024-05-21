Canucks’ surprising season should be a springboard to future success

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor Brown, left, defends against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, on May 16. Hughes' 92-point regular season should be enough to secure the Norris trophy as the league’s best defenceman.Bob Frid/Reuters

This was not the year the Vancouver Canucks’ were supposed to make a playoff run.

Most preseason projections had the team finishing outside the top 16 heading to the postseason. They were believed to be too young, too inexperienced, too, well, mediocre to occupy a coveted position in the playoffs.

And then a funny thing happened: The regular season began and the Canucks were … shockingly good. They were so good, in fact, they made dozens of so-called hockey experts look really stupid. Now Vancouver heads into an off-season with its fan base more ignited, more enthusiastic than it has been in a dozen or so years.

And that may be the greatest legacy of this magical run the team had this year: the fans. The ones who proudly wore the team’s sweaters everywhere they went for months, not just during the playoffs. The fans who warmly serenaded their team off the ice following its Round 2, Game 7 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. The fans who made Rogers Arena the loudest building in the NHL this season.

Still, for all that, the players will undoubtedly feel like this season was a missed opportunity. While understandable, the fact is the Canucks were beat by a superior team that didn’t even have its best player – the world’s best player – performing at anything near top gear. Connor McDavid was merely okay and still left an indelible mark on the series.

The best team won the Oilers-Canucks matchup. Of that, there is no question.

When the NHL hands out its end-of-season awards, the audaciousness and splendour of Vancouver’s year will be on full display. Rick Tocchet should win the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year. Quinn Hughes and his 92-point regular season should be enough to secure the Norris as the league’s best defenceman. Others are also up for big awards: Thatcher Demko for the Vezina, Elias Pettersson for the Lady Byng. Neither are likely to win but the nominations are reflective of their skill at their positions.

Centre J.T. Miller piled up 103 regular-season points and became the heart and soul of the Canucks. Brock Boeser grew to become a 40-goal scorer and complete, 200-foot player. Arturs Silovs emerged from his third-string position on the Canucks goaltending depth chart and has almost certainly secured a back-up role next season, giving Vancouver arguably the top goaltending tandem in the NHL.

So there is so much to be excited about this off-season. And so much to be nervous about as well. Chief among them being the playoff performance of Pettersson.

Except for the last couple of games, Pettersson was awful. The same Pettersson who inked an eight-year, US$92.8-million contract extension near the end of the regular season. The playoff moment seemed too big for him. He often looked overwhelmed and reluctant to join the fight. The physicality of the playoffs seemed to make him more timid than usual. He was responsible for a few hits late in the series but by then his impact, or lack of it, in the playoffs had been cemented.

In the off-season, Pettersson needs to get a whole lot stronger. He needs to come back from Sweden a man, not a boy. It won’t be easy. It would also be nice if Canucks management could find him a couple of decent forwards with whom to play because having Ilya Mikheyev on your wing most of the season won’t cut it.

Hughes will look back on his playoff performance and likely agree he needed to be better as well. Against Edmonton, he was clearly overshadowed by the play of Oilers rearguard Evan Bouchard, who is a Conn Smythe candidate at this point. Hughes was not able to push the play the way he did during the regular season. In future, he’s going to need to find a way to do that.

The Canucks have a long list of players heading to free agency, some they won’t miss, others they’d love to sign. Among those, defenceman Nikita Zadorov, centre Elias Lindholm and winger Dakota Joshua would be priorities. It may well be impossible to sign all three, particularly Lindholm, who is likely to command top dollar on the open market.

It’s a shame the Canucks are committed to the aforementioned Mikheyev at US$4.75-million per the next two seasons because he’s totally useless and that’s money they could put to far better use elsewhere. There will need to be changes to a defensive corps that was one of the league’s best during the regular season.

Overall, though, the Canucks’ season can only be classified as a smashing success. The team demonstrated no-quit guts that any coach would be proud of – and Tocchet certainly was.

“They put respect back into this city and this jersey,” Tocchet said in the aftermath of his team’s ouster from the playoffs. “The fans have something to be proud about and it’s all because of the players.”

Well, Rick Tocchet had a lot to do with that too. But the respect the Canucks earned this year is something on which the team can build. It’s the greatest gift of this season.