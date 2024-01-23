Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet, top, talks to players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago on Dec. 17, 2023. The Canucks won 4-3.Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press

Rick Tocchet took over the Vancouver Canucks a year ago, with the team struggling to find wins and consistency in how it played.

Bruce Boudreau had been fired following a period of extended speculation around his job security after Vancouver found itself 18-25-3 to start the 2022-23 season.

That record came despite Boudreau’s preseason proclamation that failing to make the playoffs would be “disastrous” for the team.

Now, with Tocchet espousing a style of play that he calls “predictable” but effective, the Canucks sit atop the NHL standings with 68 points.

“We try to buy into the defensive system. We know we’re going to have our breakdowns and stuff like that but most of the guys have bought into the structure,” he said after Monday’s 2-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

He has repeatedly spoken of the Canucks’ Bible being quicker defensive reactions in the neutral zone combined with stronger puck battles along the boards.

Tocchet is quick to spread around praise for his team’s performance since taking over, adding that he’s pleased with the way players outside of the Canucks’ top lines have grown during his year in charge.

“Development of guys. Guys like [Nils] Hoglander, the way [Connor] Garland’s developed this year, Dakota Joshua, Noah Juulsen, Tyler Myers, I think that’s one thing us coaches are proud of,” he said on Tuesday.

“Obviously [Elias] Pettersson, [J.T.] Miller, they’ve had an outstanding year, they’re all-star guys, but I think it’s the other guys who have really stepped up their game and bought into the puzzle we have here.”

Tocchet took over on Jan. 22, 2023, saying he wanted his team to work together to pull out of its struggles.

The Canucks struggled defensively under Boudreau, with Tocchet promising at his hiring to prioritize fixing the team’s back end.

That has been the case this season, with Vancouver giving up 119 goals so far – third lowest in the league – with a goal differential of plus-59.

“We’re chipping away at it and trying to be a hard team to play against, being smart in our own end,” Tocchet said. “If we’re going to give them stuff, give outside shots. We’re still learning. There’s still some times when we’re giving the puck away when we shouldn’t but I think that’s part of the maturation to get to the next level.”

Tocchet has compiled a 52-23-8 record since coming to Vancouver, with players like Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser undergoing a resurgence in form.

Hughes leads NHL defencemen in points (57) and scored his 12th goal of the season on Monday.

Boeser, who had faced speculation about his future in Vancouver, has 46 points this season and two hat tricks.

Miller leads the Canucks in points (63) with 21 goals and 42 assists.

Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said Tocchet’s dedication to holding everyone to the same standard is admirable.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the top player on the team or the bottom player in the lineup, he makes everybody accountable and I really respect that consistency when you do it with players,” Rutherford said.

That has been the case with Tocchet labelling his top line’s recent performances as “just OK” and said he’s there to support them.

“They’re coming up with big goals. It’s not liking they’re getting anything when they’re playing average. They've raised the bar,” he said.

Rutherford said recently the timing of Boudreau’s firing meant Tocchet had more time to implement his own style of playing and get his ideas across to players, which has paid off this season.

“We wanted the coach to have a head start on this season in putting in his system and getting the players to understand what he expected from them and their work ethic,” Rutherford said.

“He worked very hard telling players what he wanted in the off-season.”