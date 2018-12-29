Capitals stay red hot by beating Ottawa Senators

Madison Bowey and Tyler Lewington each scored their first NHL goals and the visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday night for their fourth straight win.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for Washington, which is 9-1 in its past 10 games and 16-3 since mid-November. Pheonix Copley made 31 saves. Lewington added an assist.

Mark Stone pulled Ottawa within 3-2 with 3:30 left in the game when he scored from the right circle off a pass from Brady Tkachuk for his 18th goal.

Colin White had a goal and an assist for Ottawa, which has lost four straight and dropped a home game to Washington for the second time in eight days. Tkachuk had two assists and Marcus Hogberg made 21 saves in his NHL debut.

The Senators were without Thomas Chabot, the NHL’s second-leading scorer among defenseman. Chabot suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from New York Islanders forward Matt Martin in Friday’s loss and will be out at least three weeks.

Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s leading goal scorer (29), went without a goal for the fifth straight game.

Wilson made it 1-0 at 7:12 of the first period when he redirected an Evgeny Kuznetsov cross-ice pass on the rush.

Kuznetsov has a goal and 11 assists in his past 13 games.

The lead grew to 2-0 with 4:00 left in the period when Nicklas Backstrom dropped a pass back to Lewington, who beat Hogberg with a wrist shot from high in the slot.

Moments after Copley’s pad save on Tkachuk, Bowey’s first NHL goal made it 3-0 at 1:01 of the second period. He scored on a slap shot from the high slot off a pass from Wilson.

White cut the deficit to 3-1 when he jammed a loose puck past Copley at 4:22 of the second.