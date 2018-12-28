 Skip to main content

Sports Carey Price dealing with nagging ‘irritation,’ Canadiens coach says

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens kicks out a wraparound shot by Alex Tuch of the Vegas Golden Knights as Shea Weber defends during a game on Dec. 22, 2018.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien said he hopes Carey Price’s nagging injury won’t keep the star goaltender out of action for long.

Julien updated Price’s status Friday, a day after the team announced the goalie was staying behind for the Canadiens’ three-game road trip which started Friday against the Florida Panthers.

Julien didn’t disclose the exact nature of Price’s injury, but he called it “more of an irritation than anything else” that has been bothering Price for a while.

The coach said the team had been able to manage the injury, but it flared up Friday as Price was unable to finish practice.

Julien said it was “prudent” to give Price a four-day break and have him examined by a doctor and hopes the injury is a “day-to-day situation.”

Price, who was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 22, has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

After taking on Florida, the Canadiens face the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday and the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The Canadiens recalled goalie Michael McNiven from AHL Laval to back up Antti Niemi on the road trip.

