 Skip to main content

Sports Carey Price ready to return to Canadiens after missing time with injury

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Carey Price ready to return to Canadiens after missing time with injury

BROSSARD, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price grabs the puck during a game against the Calgary Flames on Nov. 15, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Montreal Canadiens star goaltender Carey Price is expected to return to the lineup on Thursday night against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

But after missing the past three games with a lower-body injury, it’s not certain whether Price will start or back up Antti Niemi.

“I’m going to see how things go (Wednesday night) and see how I recover going into (Thursday),” Price said after returning to practice on Wednesday. “If everything goes well, I’d imagine playing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Price, whose wife gave birth to their second daughter last week, said he suffered the injury about seven weeks ago, but played through the pain until the Canadiens’ three-game road trip to Florida, Tampa Bay and Dallas.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “Obviously, it’s nice to get some time off and get things settled down and start feeling normal again.”

The Canadiens went 2-1 on the road swing with Niemi in net for all three games.

With Price ready to return, the Canadiens sent goalie Michael McNiven back down to AHL Laval.

“It’s more about (Thursday), how he’s going to feel (Thursday),” Canadiens coach Claude Julien said. “That’s the big question. At this stage, what I’m being told, worse comes to worse he could always be a backup goaltender (Thursday) … The bottom line is after one practice and having just finished it, I can’t stand here and say he’s my goalie (Thursday).”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers